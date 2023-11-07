Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Artem Zub skated in a regular jersey Tuesday as he nears a return from an upper-body injury.

Zub, sidelined since taking a puck to the head on Oct. 18, could make his return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Smith said after practice that Zub would be a game-time decision against the Leafs. "That'll be decided by the by the trainers & medical staff. He looked good but I haven't gotten 100% yet from anybody.”

Fellow defenceman Erik Brannstrom skated Tuesday in a non-contact jersey. Sidelined since Oct. 26, the 24-year-old is without a point in seven games this season.

Defenceman Chychrun did not take part in one of the drills at practice and instead spent time off the to the side with the training staff. Head coach D.J. Smith said the defenceman is fine.

Smith said both Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic would be out of the lineup for "north of two weeks." Both players were injured in last Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The team used the following lines during Tuesday's practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Stutzle-Giroux

Kubalik-Chartier- Tarasenko

Kelly-Jarventie- MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-Bernard-Docker

Kleven-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Matinpalo

The Canadiens held an optional skate on Tuesday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard ptracticed for the first time since leaving the team's game on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes with a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau practiced with goalie coach Eric Raymond before the rest of the group hit the ice.

Forwards: Armia, Anderson, Caufield, Dvorak, Evans, Pearson, Pezzetta, Slafkovsky, Suzuki, Ylonen

Defence: Barron, Guhle, Harris, Kovacevic, Matheson, Xhekaj

Goalies: Allen, Montembeault, Primeau

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets skated with the following lines on Tuesday:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Gustafsson

Toninato

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Stanley-Chisholm

Connor Hellebuyck went through his usual starting routine and appears likely to get the start tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Semyon Varlamov was the first goaltender off the ice during the team's gameday skate and is projected to start against the Minnesota Wild.

The 35-year-old has a 2-1-0 record this season, recording shutouts in both of his wins.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin will not dress in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Veteran Jonathan Quick will start, with Louis Domingue serving as his backup.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov did not join the team for practice on Tuesday due to illness. Coach Spencer Carbery said the team will play things by ear with Kuznetsov's status for tomorrow's game against the Florida Panthers.

Injured players Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower), Nic Dowd (upper) or Joel Edmundson (hand) also were absent.

The Capitals re-assigned forward Alexander Suzdalev from the Hershey Bears to Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenkan (Sweden-2).

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Sean Couturier will return to the lineup tonight after a two-game absence, the team announced. The 30-year-old missed all of last season following two back surgeries and has two gals and six assists in 10 games this season.

Morgan Frost will come out of the lineup in his place.