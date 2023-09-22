Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Blake Wheeler opened New York Rangers camp skating as the second-line right winger, alongside Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

The former Winnipeg Jet's captain signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers this offseason after the final year of his five-year, $41.25 million contract was bought out by the Jets.

Remember, Laviolette said that lines will change.



But here’s how they line up this morning:



Kreider-Mika-Lafreniere

Panarin-Chytil-Wheeler

Goodrow-Trocheck-Kakko

Vesey-Bonino-Pitlick

Miller-Fox

Lindgren-Trouba

Gustafsson-Schneider

Jones-Harper — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) September 22, 2023

Wheeler, 37, registered 16 goals and 39 assists in 72 games last season. In 1,118 games with the Jets, Boston Bruins and Atlanta Thrashers, Wheeler has totalled 312 goals and 922 points.

The Plymouth, Minn., native was originally selected fifth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Washington Capitals

Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson opened Washington Capitals camp on the second pairing alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Milano-Kuznetsov-Wilson

McMichael-Strome-Oshie

Snively-Lapierre-Aube -ubel

Frank-Sutter-Cristall/Trineyev

Fehervary-Jensen

Edmundson-van Riemsdyk

Johansen-Iorio

McDonald-Leivermann

Lindgren

Shepard