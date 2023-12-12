Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Jesper Boqvist has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins.

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. In 24 games with Providence, he has five goals and 14 points. Boqvist has played in 190 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points.

Montreal Canadiens

Lines from today's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Monahan - Evans - Anderson

Armia - Dvorak - Gallagher

Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylönen

Matheson - Savard

Guhle - Barron

Struble - Kovacevic

Lindström

Montembeault

Allen

Primeau

New York Rangers

Defenceman K'Andre Miller will not play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs for personal reasons.

Miller, 23, has five goals and 12 points in 26 games, his fourth with the Rangers. He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.74 million contract.

Drafted 22nd overall by New York at the 2018 NHL Draft, the St. Paul, Minn. product has 26 goals and 87 points in 240 career NHL games.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year, $2.325 million contract.

The first year of Stevenson's contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), while the second and third years will be a one-way contract ($775,000).

Stevenson, 24, has a 9-4-0 record with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 13 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears this season. He ranks first in the AHL in goals-against average and shutouts, second in save percentage, and tied for third in wins.