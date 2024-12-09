Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward David Pastrnak is dealing with an upper-body injury and the team is hopeful he can play Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, according to interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Pastrnak, 28, last appeared during the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday where he recorded an assist on 23:57 of ice time.

The 6-foot winger has nine goals and 27 points in 29 games this season

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin skated for about 20 minutes prior to Monday's practice as he ramps up for a return to the ice, according to Tarik El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Ovechkin, 39, has missed the team's last nine games after sustaining a fractured fibula on Nov. 18. He was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return.

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Washington sits in top spot of the Metropolitan Division with a 19-6-2 record and are 6-2-1 in Ovechkin's absence.

Forward Sonny Milano also skated ahead of practice on Monday in a non-contact jeresey, according to El-Bashir.

Milano, 28, has missed the team's last 15 games with an upper-body injury and has only appeared in three games this season.

Forward Tom Wilson missed practice on Monday after taking a puck to the face in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Wilson, 30, was evaluated by doctors on Monday and the hope that the injury is mostly swelling with no structural damage.

The 6-foot-4 winger left Saturday's game briefly but was able to return. He went on to score two goals on 16:15 of ice time.

Wilson has 11 goals and 22 goals in 27 games this season.

Sam Montembeault is expected to make his fourth straight start when the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, according to Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette.

Montembeault, 28, has an 8-11-2 record this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

Igor Shesterkin will be in net on Monday when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Shesterkin wasn't available during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken in order to be with his wife, who was in labour with the couple's second child.

The 28-year-old netminder finalized an eight-year, $92 million contract extension on Sunday.

Shesterkin is 9-9-1 this season with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average.

The Rangers have assigned goaltender Dylan Garand to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Monday,

Garand, 22, to backup netminder Jonathan Quick with Shesterkin unavailable.

Garand is 7-2-2 in the NHL this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Philip Tomasino participated in practice in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Tomasino, 23, missed Saturday's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot centre was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 26 in exchange for a draft pick and has a three goals and four points since his arrival.

Captain Rasmus Dahlin skated on Monday and could be ready to return over the weekend, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Dahlin, 24, missed the team's last two games with back spasms.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has six goals and 19 points in 25 games this season.

Forward Jordan Greenway could return to the lineup on Monday when his team takes on the Detroit Red Wings, according to Ruff.

Greenway, 27, missed the team's last 10 games with an undisclosed injury and was originally given a time frame of week-to-week.

The 6-foot-6 winger has three goals and six points in 16 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Ville Husso will make his fourth straight start when the Red Wings take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, according to head caoch Derek Lalonde.

Husso, 29, is still looking for his first win of the season after going 0-4-2 to begin the year.