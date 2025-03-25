Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff told WGR550 radio in Buffalo that forward Josh Norris won't take part in the morning skate or play Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

He has been out of the lineup since March 12 with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have recalled forward Isak Rosen from the AHL's Rochester Americans, it was announced Tuesday. Forward Brett Murray has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

Rosen has 27 goals and 27 assists in 54 AHL games this season. He has zero points in three NHL games in 2024-25.

Murray, 26, has 23 goals and 17 assists in 55 AHL games. He too has zero points in three NHL games this year.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have signed forward Adam Jecho and defenceman Lukas Fischer to three-year entry-level contracts, it was announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Jecho has played in 56 games for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings this season, posting 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points.

Fischer, 18, has 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 51 games this season for the OHL's Sarnia Sting.