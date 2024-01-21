Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Devon Levi from the AHL's Rochester Americans and loaned goaltender Eric Comrie to the AHL.

The move comes one day after Buffalo assigned Levi to the AHL and recalled Comrie.

Levi last started on Jan. 9 against the Seattle Kraken, where he allowed five goals against in a 5-2 loss. The 22-year-old has an .889 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average in 19 appearances with Buffalo this season.