Ice Chips: Jarnkrok leaves Maple Leafs practice after blocking shot
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Calle Jarnkrok left practice early on Friday after blocking a shot during practice, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Jarnkrok was visibly upset after the incident, slamming his glove into the ground.
The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season and was practicing on the team's third line.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi rejoined the Maple Leafs ahead of the team's practice on Friday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Bertuzzi, 28, missed the team's 1-0 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday to be with his wife who had the couple's second child.
The 6-foot-2 forward has six goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.
Toronto used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Masters:
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok
Holmberg - Kampf - Gregor
Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
Benoit - McCabe
Giordano - Liljegren
Lagesson - Timmins
Samsonov
Jones
Absent: McMann
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Filip Chytil had to be helped off the ice during the Rangers' optional skate on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Chytil, 24, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 with a concussion and was participating in his second skate since sustaining the injury,.
The 6-foot-2 forward appeared in only 10 games this season, recording 6 assists.
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, and defenceman Josh Morrissey are all practicing with the Jets in regular jerseys on Friday, according to TSN's John Lu.
Morrissey, 28, left Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot defenceman has seven goals and 33 points in 46 games this season and leads the Jets with 24:10 per game.
Vilardi, 24, missed the team's last two games with an undisclosed injury.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games this season.
Scheifele, 30, missed the team's last five games and has been day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-3 centre has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season
The Jets used these lines at Friday's practice, according to Lu:
Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Iafallo
Jonsson-Fjallby - Toninato - Gustafsson
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Chisholm - Stanley
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Newhook skated by himself on Friday prior to Canadiens' practice.
Newhook, 22, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with a high ankle sprain and missed the team's last 25 games.
The Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for two draft picks.
Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Reilly Smith and defenceman John Ludvig both took part in the Penguins' optional skate on Friday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Smith, 32, missed the team's last four games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for a draft pick.
Smith has eight goals and 20 points in 40 games this season.
Ludvig, 23, missed the team's last nine games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has an assist in 19 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings assigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday.
Rafferty, 28, was recalled on Thursday prior to the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers but he did not play.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 15 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.