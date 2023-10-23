Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Left winger Calle Järnkrok replaced Tyler Bertuzzi on the Maple Leafs' top line during practice on Monday. Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year contract with the Leafs this summer, skated on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Jarnkrok, 32, has one goal and one assist over fives games this season while Bertuzzi has a single goal.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Jarnkrok- Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Minten

D

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Giordano - Klingberg

G

Woll

Samsonov

The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.

The 23-year-old has appeared in one game with the Senators this season and two games at the AHL level. He had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season.

Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for practice Monday morning, but will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Defenceman Artem Zub will remain out of the lineup.

The Senators had Ottawa University defencemen Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus on the ice with the them to fill their lines.

Thomas Chabot not on the ice. Two D from Ottawa U are here: Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus. Coach DJ Smith wanted seven defencemen for practice. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 23, 2023

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Kubalik-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

D

Sanderson-Brannstrom

Chychrun-Hamonic

Bernard-Docker

G

Forsberg

Korpisalo

Adam Lowry took a maintenance day on Monday, but will be good to go for Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Jets' Practice Lines

F

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Gustafsson

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley - Chisholm

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

The Devils placed forward Tomas Nosek on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 13.

With the roster spot freed, the Devils recalled defenceman Cal Foote from the AHL.

Forward Jason Zucker is listed as week-to-week due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has two goals over fives games this season, his first with the Coyotes.

Jan Jenik and Zach Sanford were recalled from the American Hockey League.

Head coach Luke Richardson says Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward Taylor Hall is listed as week-to-week after reaggravating a shoulder injury during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Luke Richardson said Taylor Hall (shoulder) will be out for “a bit.” They’re expecting him to miss a few games. He’s listed as week-to-week. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 23, 2023

Eric Comrie will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sabres against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.