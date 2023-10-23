Ice Chips: Jarnkrok replaces Bertuzzi on Leafs' top line at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Left winger Calle Järnkrok replaced Tyler Bertuzzi on the Maple Leafs' top line during practice on Monday. Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year contract with the Leafs this summer, skated on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
Jarnkrok, 32, has one goal and one assist over fives games this season while Bertuzzi has a single goal.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines
F
Jarnkrok- Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Domi
Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves
Minten
D
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Liljegren
Giordano - Klingberg
G
Woll
Samsonov
Ottawa Senators
The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.
The 23-year-old has appeared in one game with the Senators this season and two games at the AHL level. He had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season.
Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for practice Monday morning, but will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Defenceman Artem Zub will remain out of the lineup.
The Senators had Ottawa University defencemen Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus on the ice with the them to fill their lines.
Senators' Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Kubalik-Norris-Batherson
Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko
Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic
D
Sanderson-Brannstrom
Chychrun-Hamonic
Bernard-Docker
G
Forsberg
Korpisalo
Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry took a maintenance day on Monday, but will be good to go for Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.
Jets' Practice Lines
F
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Gustafsson
D
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Stanley - Chisholm
G
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
New Jersey Devils
The Devils placed forward Tomas Nosek on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 13.
With the roster spot freed, the Devils recalled defenceman Cal Foote from the AHL.
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Jason Zucker is listed as week-to-week due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has two goals over fives games this season, his first with the Coyotes.
Jan Jenik and Zach Sanford were recalled from the American Hockey League.
Chicago Blackhawks
Head coach Luke Richardson says Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward Taylor Hall is listed as week-to-week after reaggravating a shoulder injury during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Buffalo Sabres
Eric Comrie will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sabres against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.