Ice Chips: Shesterkin returns for Rangers against Devils

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Star goalie Igor Shesterkin hasn't suited up since Dec. 30 due to an upper-body injury, but will be in net for Thursday's game against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The 29-year-old Russian has posted a 11-15-1 record alongside a 3.10 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage over 27 games.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe will return from his eight-game suspension against the Devils. Rempe, 22, has not recorded a point in five games this season, picking up 24 minutes in penalties.

Forward Arthur Kaliyev, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week, will make his Rangers' debut as well.

Star winger Patrik Laine skated with his teammates ahead of practice for the second straight day after missing the last three games with flu-like symptoms.

The 26-year-old hasn't played since New Year's Eve due to an illness.

Laine has been a major reason for the Habs' turnaround after making his season debut on Dec. 3, scoring eight goals and two assists over 13 games last month.

Montreal plays the Washington Capitals on Friday and it's unclear whether Laine will be ready to play.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will get the start between pipes when the Sens host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

The 32-year-old native of Sweden has a 3.03 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage over 13 games this season.

Veteran centre Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Malkin missed Tuesday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury.

The 38-year-old veteran has scored eight goals and 24 assists over 41 games this season, his 19th in Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Devin Shore has been recalled from the AHL.

The 30-year-old has one assist in 21 games with the Wild this season.