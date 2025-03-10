Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canadiens announced Monday that forward Owen Beck has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket, while also recalling forward Joshua Roy.

Beck, 21, has filled in as the team's second-line centre since Kirby Dach sustained a season-ending knee injury at the end of February. The Peterborough, Ont., native has one assist in 12 NHL games this season while adding 13 goals and 32 points in 47 AHL games.

Roy, 21, has spent most of the season with the Rocket, tallying 20 goals and 35 points in 46 games. He has had two separate stints in the NHL over the past two seasons, posting four goals and nine points in 27 games from 2023-25.

The Canadiens are three points out of the second wild card spot in the East and play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.