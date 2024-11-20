Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have officially placed captain Alex Ovechkin on the Injured Reserve after suffering a lower leg injury during Sunday's win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Ovechkin is considered week-to-week.

Ovechkin has a league-leading 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games this season.

The 39-year-old Russian winger increased his career goal total to 868, which is 27 shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894.

Washington recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have sent defenceman David Jiricek and forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the American Hockey League.

Selected sixth overall in the 2022 draft, Jiricek has one assist in six games with the Blue Jackets this season, while often serving as a healthy scratch.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defencemen Cam York (upper-body injury), Jamie Drysdale (upper-body injury) and Emil Andrae (mid-body injury) as well as goalie Samuel Ersson (lower-body injury) will all miss Wednesday's game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Max Domi on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16 on Wednesday, citing a lower-body injury.

Domi, has missed skates over the past two weeks due to maintenance, skated as the team's second-line centre in Tuesday's practice between William Nylander and Matthew Knies.

While updating Auston Matthews' injury status, general manager Brad Treliving confirmed Domi has been playing through an injury.

“(Domi's) going through a lot right now," Treliving said. "He’s banged up a bit.”

The team recalled right-winger Nikita Grebenkin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to fill Domi's roster spot.

The Maple Leafs centre depth is being tested amid injuries to Matthews, David Kampf and now Domi.

Called up Tuesday, Fraser Minten skated as the team's third-line centre in practice on Tuesday.

Grebenkin, 21, has four goals and 10 points in 13 games this season with the Marlies, his first season in North America. The 2022 fifth-round pick won the KHL's Gagarin Cup last season with Magnitogorsk Metallurg after posting 19 goals and 41 points in 67 regular-season games.

Goalie Joseph Woll is expected to get the start for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights.