Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly is expected to miss Wednesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils and is considered day-to-day, the team announced.

Kuraly was hit behind the net by Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and then absorbed an errant shot to the chest on Saturday.

Kuraly dropped his stick and gingerly skated to the Blue Jackets' bench.

Waving towels from his fellow teammates alerted medical personnel, and the period was called with 18.4 seconds remaining.

The 6-foot-2 forward was released from hospital on Saturday night after all tests were negative.

The 30-year-old native of Dublin, Ohio, logged 4:21 minutes of ice time prior to his exit.