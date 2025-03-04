Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Yegor Chinakhov from injured reserve following a 39-game absence with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Cole Sillinger has also been placed on IR retroactive to Feb. 27.

Chinakhov, 24, last appeared for Columbus back on Nov. 27, sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Russian winger had registered seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 21 games before the injury.

Sillinger, 21, has not appeared for the the Blue Jackets since Feb, 27 while dealing with an upper-body injury.

He has scored nine goals and 29 points in 54 games for Columbus this season.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is set to be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Joe Sacco announced Tuesday.

Marchand was injured in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing just 2:18 in the 3-2 win. He did not dress as the Bruins suffered a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and missed Tuesday's game-day skate before Sacco provided the update on his captain.

The 36-year-old forward has scored 21 goals and 47 points across 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

Boston has also assigned defenceman Ian Mitchell back to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, the team announced.

Mitchell heads back down to the AHL just days after being recalled on Feb. 28 for his first taste of NHL action this season.

The 26-year-old blue liner went without a point in his two games with the team, with Boston going 1-1 over that span.

In 44 games with Providence this season, the St. Albert, Alta. native has recorded four goals and 23 assists for 27 points.

He was acquired by the team in the 2023 trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The University of Denver product has registered four goals and 14 assists through 97 career NHL games since debuting during the 2020-21 season.

The Bruins host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday as the team looks to continue their fight for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.