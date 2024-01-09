Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Phil Kemp from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors late Monday night, the team announced.

Kemp, 24, has registered five assists in 26 AHL games this season. He was originally selected in the seventh round (208th overall) by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has not played an NHL game in his career.

The Rangers announced that forward Brennan Othmann has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

The 24-year-old had played three games with New York this season without registering a point. He has nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games with the Wolfpack this season. Othmann represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2022 and 2023, scoring four goals and eight assists across 13 games.

The Pickering, Ont., native was selected 16th overall by the club in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Devils have placed defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler on injured reserve, it was announced on Tuesday. Siegenthaler sustained a broken foot in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and is expected to miss extended time.

The team recalled forward Shane Bowers and defenceman Cal Foote in a corresponding move.

Siegenthaler, 26, has one goal an seven assists in 38 games played this season. In 293 career games with the Devils and Washington Capitals, The Zurich, Switzerland native has eight goals and 48 assists.

He was originally selected 57th overall by the Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft.