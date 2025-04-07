Ice Chips: Ehlers, Pionk skate with Jets ahead of matchup against Blues

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The first-place Jets received some good news on Monday ahead of their game against the red-hot St. Louis Blues as forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenceman Neal Pionk both attended the morning skate wearing regular jerseys.

Ehlers, a 29-year-old left winger, missed Saturday's loss to the Utah Hockey Club after suffering a foot injury during Thursday's win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The native of Denmark is having a career season, netting 24 goals and 39 assists over 67 games in 2024-25, his 10th year with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Pionk hasn't played since March 11 due to a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old blueliner has nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 66 games this season.

Winnipeg currently leads the NHL with 108 points through 77 games, just one point better than the Washington Capitals.

The Jets will take on the Blues, winners of 12 straight games, Monday night in Winnipeg.

Jets' Projected Lines vs. Blues - Mike McIntyre, Winnipeg Free Press

F

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Ehlers-Namestnikov-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Tanev-Barron-Anderson Dolan

Extra: Gustafsson

D

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Schenn

Stanley-Fleury

Extras: Heinola, Pionk

G

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Utah Hockey Club

With Utah barely hanging onto faint playoff hope, the organization recalled forward Kailer Yamamoto from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The 26-year-old has 19 goals and 34 assists over 52 games in the AHL this season, adding a goal and an assist over eight games at the NHL-level.

Utah is all but eliminated from playoff contention, sitting nine points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with five games remaining.