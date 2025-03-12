Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have recalled Adam Klapka from the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers, the team announced Wednesday.

Klapka, 24, has appeared in 13 games for Calgary this season, recording one goal and 16 shots in 8:10 of ice time per night.

The Prague, Czechia native has played in 33 AHL contests this year, scoring 14 goals and 26 points for the Wranglers.

The 6-foot-8 winger last played for Calgary on March 2 in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He finished as a minus-one in 7:47 across 11 shifts.

The Flames (30-23-10) take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Calgary currently holds a one-point lead over the Canucks for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.