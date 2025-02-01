Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward J.T. Miller is expected to make his debut in his second go-around with the Rangers when they take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Miller, 31, was acquired by the Rangers on Friday from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The 6-foot-1 centre was originally drafted by the Rangers in 2011 and spent parts of six seasons there recording 72 goals and 172 points in 341 games.

Miller has nine goals and 35 points in 40 games this season with the Canucks before the trade.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Erik Haula travelled with the team on their two-game road trip but will not be available on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Haula, 33, has missed the team's last 11 games with an ankle sprain.

The 5-foot-11 winger will practice with the team prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday before making a decision on if he can play.

Haula has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season.