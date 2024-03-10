Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltenders Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen have joined the Devils and took part in practice on Saturday, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Allen and Kahkonen were both acquired on Friday ahead of the trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks.

Akira Schmid was assigned to the AHL's Utica Comets on Saturday to help make room for the two netminders.

While waiting for the arrival of Allen and Kahkonen, Nico Daws started in net during the Devils' 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, making 22 saves and allowing two goals in the loss.

Allen, 33, made 21 starts for the Canadiens and has a 6-12-3 record with an .892 save percentage and 3.65 goals-against average.

Kahkonen, 27, appeared in 31 games with the Sharks this season and has a 6-20-3 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.81 GAA.

Additionally, the Devils recalled forward Nolan Foote from the Comets on Sunday

The 23-year-old was undergoing a conditioning stint in the AHL after sustaining an upper-body injury in training camp.

Foot recorded three goals and four points in four games with the Comets.

The 6-foot-3 winger only appeared in six games with the Devils last season, registering a goal.

The Rangers signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year contract extension on Sunday.

Domingue, 32, has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season, going 13-7-4 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average. He has made one start for the Rangers in 2023-24, stopping 25 shots in a win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 9.

A fifth-round pick (138th overall) by the Coyotes at the 2010 NHL Draft, the St-Hyacinthe, Que. native has appeared in 143 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers with a 60-60-10 record.

The Penguins activated forward Bryan Rust off of injured reserve on Sunday.

Rust, 31, missed the team's last seven games with an upper-body injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 18 goals and 36 points in 42 games this season.