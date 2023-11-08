Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without defenceman Jake McCabe for a sixth straight game as they take on the Ottawa Senators Wednesday.

McCabe worked as an extra during the team's gameday skate. Morgan Rielly paired with TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano with John Klingberg and William Lagesson skated with Simon Benoit.

Joseph Woll is set to get the start for Toronto after replacing Ilya Samsonov in the team's 6-5 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The Jets loaned forward Dominic Toninato to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Wednesday.

The Captials recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Wednesday and placed Niklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve.

Backstrom is not expected to play again this season after stepping away for health reasons related to his hip.

Ottawa Senators

The team did not hold a gameday skate Wednesday.