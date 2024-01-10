Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Defenceman Jamie Drysdale will make his Flyers debut when his new team takes on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Drysdale, 21, was acquired by the Flyers, along with a draft pick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Cutter Gauthier.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman has a goal and five points in 10 games after recovering from a lower-body injury that knocked him out of 30 games this season.

Additionally, goaltender Samuel Ersson will start against the Canadiens.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 9-5-3 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average.

Winger Tom Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday after breaking his nose during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Wilson, 29, suffered the injury after taking a stick to the face from Kings' forward Alex Laferriere.

The 6-foot-4 winger has 11 goals and 19 points in 38 games this season and is representing the Capitals at the NHL All-Star Game in February.

The Stars recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars on Wednesday.

Murray, 25, has an 8-4-2 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

The 6-foot-1 goaltender made his season debut in Dallas on Monday and recorded his first career shutout during the Stars' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.