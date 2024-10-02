Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Jani Hakanpää and forward Connor Dewar participated in practice on Wednesday in regular practice sweaters.

Hakanpää, 32, joined the Maple Leafs in the off-season on a one-year, 1.47 million deal.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman had been working his way back on the ice while recovering from a knee injury that knocked him out of the playoffs while a member of the Dallas Stars.

Hakanpää recorded two goals and 12 points in 64 games with the Stars last season.

Dewar, 25, missed the start of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season.

The 5-foot-10 centre was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at last season's trade deadline for prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a draft pick.

Dewar recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Wild and Maple Leafs

The Jets used these lines at practice prior to their preseason game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Gustafsson - Lowry - Anderson-Dolan

Niederreiter - Lambert - Chibrikov

Morrissey - DeMelo

Fleury - Coghlan

Salomonsson - Lundmark

Hellebuyck

Comrie

The Blackhawks assigned defencemen Kevin Korchinski, Louis Crevier, and forward Frank Nazar to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday.

Korchinski, 20, was drafted seventh overall by the Blackhawks in 2022 and recorded five goals and 15 points in 76 games with Chicago last season.

Additionally, the Blackhawks have returned forward A.J. Spellacy to the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.

Utah Hockey Club

Utah has returned prospect Tij Iginla to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday.

Iginla was drafted sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club in last June's draft and recorded 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games in the WHL last season.

The Lightning have recalled forward Dylan Duke from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday.

Duke played with Michigan of the NCAA last season, recording 26 goals and 49 points in 41 games.

Goaltender Troy Grosenick underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and he will not play this season.

The 35-year-old netminder is expected to ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Grosenick played last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, going 17-8-2 with a .907 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average.

Defenceman Luke Hughes remains out with a shoulder injury and remains 5-to-7 weeks away from returning, according to general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Hughes played all 82 games in his rookie season last year, recording nine goals and 47 points.

The Devils used these lines during Wednesday's practice from Prague:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Haula - Noesen

Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton

Seigenthaler - Kovacevic

Casey - Nemec

White - DeSimone

Markstrom

Allen

Daws