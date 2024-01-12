Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, defenceman Jonas Brodin, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson all participated in Friday's practice, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov, 26, sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and missed the team's last six games.

The 5-foot 10 forward was given a one-to-two week timeline for his return at the beginning of January.

Kaprizov has 13 goals and 34 points in 34 games this season.

Gustavsson, 25, also sustained a lower-body injury against the Jets and was given a week-to-week prognosis.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 10-9-2 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average.

Brodin has been out of the Wild's lineup since Dec. 8 after sustaining an awkward hit during the Wild's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

He has a goal and nine points in 25 games this season.

Forward Josh Norris has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with the San Jose Sharks, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Norris sustained an upper-body injury during the Senators' 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames and missed Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season.

The Senators used these lines during practice on Friday:

Lines at #Sens practice:



Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Tarasenko-Stützle-Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Chychrun

JBD-Pinto



Korpisalo

Tkachuk - Greig - Giroux

Tarasenko -Stutzle - Batherson

Kubalik - Chartier - Joseph

Kelly - Kastelic - MacEwen

Pinto

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Chychrun

Bernard-Docker

Forward Tage Thompson is expected to have imaging done after exiting Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators with an undisclosed injury, according to Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Times-Herald.

The 26-year-old was missing from practice on Friday and the Sabres will know more about Thompson's prognosis on Saturday, according to Hoppe.

Thompson recorded two goals on five shots in 12:27 of ice time on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 forward has 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games this season

The Golden Knights assigned goaltender Isaiah Saville to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Friday.

Saville backed up Jiri Patera and Logan Thompson on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before being returned to the AHL on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 4-3-1 record with with a .914 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average with the Silver Knights this season