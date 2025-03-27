Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek participated in the team's morning skate prior to their game against the Washington Capitals, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Head coach John Hynes told reporters after practice that their appearance was just a step of their recovery and their returns are not imminent.

Kaprizov, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 26 after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 winger was in the Hart Trophy conversation prior to the injury after registering 23 goals and 52 points in 37 games.

Hynes added that Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will join the Wild on their upcoming three-game eastern road trip and Kaprizov will meet with his surgeon during the trip.

Eriksson Ek, 28, missed the last 15 games with an undisclosed injury and is considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot-3 centre has nine goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.