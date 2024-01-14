Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs G Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Sunday.

Samsonov has struggled mightily this season, posting a .862 save-percentage and 3.94 goals-allowed average. The Russian netminder was waived by the team following a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 29th, in which he allowed six goals on just 21 shots.

After clearing waivers, the 26-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies, but did not make an appearance at the AHL level.

In the midst of a two-game losing streak, the Leafs turn to Samsonov for the second half of the back-to-back after Martin Jones started in the team's last seven games.

Keefe also announced that D Mark Giordano will be scratched for tonight's contest, with Conor Timmins drawing the start in his place.

Giordano, 40, has played in 28 games for the team this season, recording one goal and five assists. The former Norris Trophy winner has missed time this year with a broken finger that caused the veteran defenceman to spend time on LTIR.

Timmins, 25, has posted six points in 13 games skated this year, and has not played since December 21.

The Maple Leafs are 21-11-8 this season, and currently occupy the third seed in the Atlantic Division.

The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled F Brendan Brisson from the AHL, the team announced Sunday.

⚔️ Brendan Brisson has been recalled from the@HSKnights.



Byron Froese has been assigned to HSK. #VegasBorn | #ForgeTheKnight pic.twitter.com/sku4T3SmSz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 14, 2024

Brisson, 22, has tallied 10 goals and 23 points in 37 games skated for the Henderson Silver Knights this season, and is tied for the team lead in scoring.

The American skater was selected by the team with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and has been touted as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after making his AHL debut during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Despite being added to the roster during last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Brisson did not appear in any games at the NHL level. But after injuries to Jack Eichel and and William Karlsson, the former Michigan Wolverine is set for his first real opportunity with the Golden Knights.

Vegas holds a 24-14-5 record this season, good for second place in the Pacific Division.