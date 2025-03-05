Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Linus Ullmark looks to be in line to start Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN1200.

Ullmark, 31, allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss at the hands of the Eastern Confernece-leading Washington Capitals on Monday.

The Swedish net-minder has played to a 13-11-3 record this season, with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .912 save-percentage in 28 starts for Ottawa.

A 10-year NHL veteran, Ullmark has earned just one win across his last six starts, holding a 4.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage during that span.

The Senators rolled out the following lines as Wednesday's morning skate.

Nick Jensen was notably absent, but TSN1200 reports that the defenceman had a therapy day. He is still "likely" to play against the Blackhawks.

In 55 games for the Senators, Jensen has scored three goals and 15 assists in his first season with the team.

Chicago's Arvid Soderblom will get the start opposite of Ullmark as the Blackhawks look for their third consecutive win.

Through 26 starts this season, Soderblom holds an 8-15-5 record with a 3.53 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage.

Ottawa finishes off a two-game road trip before returning home for matchups against the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Samuel Helenius from the Ontario Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Helenius, 22, has split time between the NHL and AHL this season, scoring one goal and three points across 27 games for Los Angeles as a rookie.

With the Reign, Helenius has scored two goals and four points across 20 games this year.

The Dallas native has played with the Reign since 2021-22. He posted a career-high eight goals and 19 points last season.

The Kings hold the third spot in the Pacific Division with 70 points, and take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.