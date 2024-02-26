Ice Chips: Giordano rejoins Maple Leafs practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Mark Giordano re-joined Maple Leafs practice on Monday after missing five games while on bereavement leave, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
The 40-year-old defenceman missed the team's four-game Western Conference road trip after the sudden loss of his father, Paul.
Giordano has a goal and seven points in 36 games this season while averaging 17:01 of ice time.
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Artem Zub did not participate in Monday's morning skate prior to the Senator's game against the Washington Capitals, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Zub, 28, is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury and missed Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman has three goals and 20 points in 44 games this season.
Additionally, Anton Forsberg will start in net against the Captials, according to head coach Jacques Martin.
Forsberg, 31, made 29 saves to claim the shootout victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has won his last four appearances and has a 19-11-8 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average this season.
The Senators are projected to use these lines against the Capitals on Monday:
Tkachuk - Pinto - Tarasenko
Joseph - Stutzle - Giroux
Greig - Norris - Batherson
Kubalik - Kastelic - Kelly
Sanderson - Bernard-Docker
Chabot - Brannstrom
Chychrun - Hamonic
Forsberg
Korpisalo
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start in net against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, according to head coach Martin St. Louis.
Montembeault, 30, has last his last three appearance and has a 12-10-4 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average this season.
The Canadiens used these lines during Monday's practice:
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Roy - Newhook - Armia
Gallagher - Pezzetta - Anderson
Pearson - White - Ylönen
Matheson - Guhle
Xhekaj - Savard
Struble/Harris/Kovacevic
Allen
Primeau
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche assigned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Monday.
The 27-year-old forward was placed on waivers Saturday and cleared on Sunday.
Olofsson has three goals and nine points in 55 games this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars recalled forward Logan Stankoven and defenceman Derrick Pouliot from the AHL's Texas Stars on Monday.
Stankoven, 20, is tied for the AHL lead in scoring with teammate Mavrik Bourque with 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games.
The 5-foot-8 forward made his NHL debut during Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 15:20 in ice time but did not record a point.
Pouliot, 30, has eight goals and 31 points in 44 games in the AHL this season.
He also appeared in four games in Dallas earlier this season without recording a point.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the AHL's Hersey Bears on Monday.
Miroshnichenko, 20, has nine goals and 25 points in 47 AHL games this season.
The 20th overall selection of the 2022 draft appeared in four games with the Capitals earlier this season but did not record a point.