Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk skated by himself prior to Panthers' practice on Monday, according to the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Panthers since Feb. 8 against the Ottawa Senators. He was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 15.

Tkachuk has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season, his third with the Panthers.

Predators forward Colton Sissons is week-to-week with a lower body injury, while forward Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Sissons, 31, has seven goals and 21 points in 72 games this season.

Marchessault, 34, has tallied 19 goals and 49 points ion 73 games this season, his first in Nashville after signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the team as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

The Predators have assigned forwards Hiroki Gojsic and Kalan Lind for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Gojsic, 18, scored 20 goals and had 37 points in 61 games with the Kelowna Rockets. The Langley, BC native was selected 94th overall by Nashville in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lind, 20, posted 12 goals and 27 points in 37 games with the Red Deer Rebels. He was drafted 46th overall by the Preds in 2023.

The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman David Gucciardi to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season, and carried an average annual value of $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the AHL level.

Gucciardi, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft by Washington and has played the last four seasons at Michigan State University.

The team also signed prospect Ryan Chesley to an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Hershey Bears. He is expected to sign aa three-year NHL entry-level contact at a later date.

Devils forward Curtis Lazar will return to the lineup tonight against the Minnesota Wild as he practiced on the fourth line with Paul Cotter moving to wing.

Nolan Foote will be scratched from the lineup.

Forward Cody Glass skated for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury on Mar. 24 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Defenceman Dougie Hamilton has started skating again over the past couple of days and head coach Sheldon Keefe says he is progressing. The 31-year-old has not played since Mar. 4.

Luke Hughes did not participate in morning skate but is expected to play, per Keefe.