Ice Chips: Wild recall F Petan, G McIntyre from AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild have recalled F Nic Petan and G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL), the team announced Sunday.
Petan, 28, leads Iowa in scoring with 10 goals and 18 assists in 26 games skated for the team during the 2023-2024 campaign.
The 10-year NHL veteran has played just one game for Minnesota this season, recording no points and two shots in a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 18th. The former second-round pick signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild during the 2022 offseason.
McIntrye, 31, was recalled under emergency conditions, and has not played in an NHL game since the 2016-2017 season with the Boston Bruins.
The American goaltender holds a 1-8-2 record, with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 12 games in the AHL this year.
The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on TSN at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.