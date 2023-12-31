Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Minnesota Wild have recalled F Nic Petan and G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL), the team announced Sunday.

Roster Update



We have recalled Nic Petan and Zane McIntyre from the @IAWild



— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 31, 2023

Petan, 28, leads Iowa in scoring with 10 goals and 18 assists in 26 games skated for the team during the 2023-2024 campaign.

The 10-year NHL veteran has played just one game for Minnesota this season, recording no points and two shots in a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 18th. The former second-round pick signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild during the 2022 offseason.

McIntrye, 31, was recalled under emergency conditions, and has not played in an NHL game since the 2016-2017 season with the Boston Bruins.

The American goaltender holds a 1-8-2 record, with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 12 games in the AHL this year.

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on TSN at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.