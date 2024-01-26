Ice Chips: Chytil helped off ice at Rangers' skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Filip Chytil had to be helped off the ice during the Rangers' optional skate on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Chytil, 24, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 with an upper-body injury and was participating in his second skate since sustaining the injury,.
The 6-foot-2 forward appeared in only 10 games this season, recording 6 assists.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Newhook skated by himself on Friday prior to Canadiens' practice.
Newhook, 22, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with a high ankle sprain and missed the team's last 25 games.
The Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for two draft picks.
Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Reilly Smith and defenceman John Ludvig both took part in the Penguins' optional skate on Friday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Smith, 32, missed the team's last four games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for a draft pick.
Smith has eight goals and 20 points in 40 games this season.
Ludvig, 23, missed the team's last nine games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has an assist in 19 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings assigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday.
Rafferty, 28, was recalled on Thursday prior to the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers but he did not play.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 15 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.