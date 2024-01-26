Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Filip Chytil had to be helped off the ice during the Rangers' optional skate on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Filip Chytil, in his second day back skating with the Rangers, appeared to sustain an injury during the Rangers optional morning skate. He was on the ice only with Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn. He had to be helped off by them. I am told he is being evaluated. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 26, 2024

Chytil, 24, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 with an upper-body injury and was participating in his second skate since sustaining the injury,.

The 6-foot-2 forward appeared in only 10 games this season, recording 6 assists.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Newhook skated by himself on Friday prior to Canadiens' practice.

👋 NEWY



Le numéro 15 a sauté sur la glace plus tôt ce matin!



No. 15 was on the ice earlier this morning!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/tQGLt46UGH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

Newhook, 22, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with a high ankle sprain and missed the team's last 25 games.

The Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for two draft picks.

Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Reilly Smith and defenceman John Ludvig both took part in the Penguins' optional skate on Friday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Reilly Smith (four games missed, upper-body) and John Ludvig (nine games missed, upper-body) are both taking part in Pittsburgh's optional morning skate.



Also skating: Jarry, Nedeljkovic, Malkin, Puustinen, White, Joseph, Ruhwedel, and Shea. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 26, 2024

Smith, 32, missed the team's last four games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for a draft pick.

Smith has eight goals and 20 points in 40 games this season.

Ludvig, 23, missed the team's last nine games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has an assist in 19 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings assigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/yViC9mRoqF — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 26, 2024

Rafferty, 28, was recalled on Thursday prior to the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers but he did not play.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 15 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.