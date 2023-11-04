Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Christian Dvorak, who has been sidelined since March, will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Christian Dvorak disputera son premier match de la saison ce soir. Michael Pezzetta prendra la place de Jesse Ylönen dans la formation.



St-Louis confirms that Dvorak will make his season debut against the Blues. Pezzetta is in for Ylönen.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 4, 2023

Dvorak, 27, underwent season-ending knee surgery on March 15 after suffering the injury the week prior in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canadiens said in September that Dvorak would miss the first month of the season to continue rehab on his knee.

Dvorak tallied 10 goals and 18 assists in 64 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forwards Roby Jarventie and Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Saturday.

On Friday, head coach D.J. Smith announced both Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will be sidelined for the forseeable future.

The Sens will host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury vs. the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Simon Benoit and D Max Lajoie from the @TorontoMarlies.



D Timothy Liljegren has been placed on long-term injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 4, 2023

Liljegren exited the game late in the first period after falling into the boards while being tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand. Marchand was not penalized on the play.

The Leafs also announced Saturday that defencemen Simon Benoit and Max Lajoie have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies ahead of tonight's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.

Lines at morning skate per TSN's Mark Masters:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Klingberg

Lagesson - Lajoie

Benoit

Joseph Woll was the first goalie off the ice this morning and is the projected starter.