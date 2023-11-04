Ice Chips: Habs F Dvorak to make season debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Christian Dvorak, who has been sidelined since March, will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Dvorak, 27, underwent season-ending knee surgery on March 15 after suffering the injury the week prior in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canadiens said in September that Dvorak would miss the first month of the season to continue rehab on his knee.
Dvorak tallied 10 goals and 18 assists in 64 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled forwards Roby Jarventie and Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Saturday.
On Friday, head coach D.J. Smith announced both Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will be sidelined for the forseeable future.
The Sens will host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury vs. the Boston Bruins on Thursday.
Liljegren exited the game late in the first period after falling into the boards while being tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand. Marchand was not penalized on the play.
The Leafs also announced Saturday that defencemen Simon Benoit and Max Lajoie have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies ahead of tonight's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.
Lines at morning skate per TSN's Mark Masters:
Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner
Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Domi
Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
Giordano - Klingberg
Lagesson - Lajoie
Benoit
Joseph Woll was the first goalie off the ice this morning and is the projected starter.