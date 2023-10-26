Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist in four games with the Wranglers this season. He had a career-high four goals and 18 points in 68 games last season in the AHL.

He will make his debut tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Per TSN's Salim Valji, forward Adam Ruzicka (shoulder) did a brief five minute skate this morning but he is not expected to play tonight.

Ruzicka was hurt on Tuesday night after taking a hit from Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers. The 24-year-old has two goals and four points in seven games this season.

Jacob Markstrom gets the start in net.

Brief 5 min twirl for Ruzicka, but clearly good news he’s able to skate. Don’t expect him vs the Blues tonight. https://t.co/NlF6cIB9Qr — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 26, 2023

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net as the Montreal Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Samuel Montembeault obtiendra le départ jeudi soir.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Samuel Montembeault will face Columbus tonight.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2023

Injured forward Christian Dvorak and defenceman Kaiden Guhle took part in Thursday's gameday, but will not dress against Columbus.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start as the Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night.

#NHLJets line rushes in Detroit:



Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Gustafsson

Toninato rotating in



Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Stanley-Chisholm — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) October 26, 2023

The major Senators news of the day is unsigned restricted free agent Shane Pinto facing a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering.

On the ice, Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's end as the team gets set for their game against the New York Islanders.

Sens lines from the morning skate.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

Joseph Greig Tarasenko

Kubalik Norris Batherson

Kelly Chartier Kastelic



Sanderson Chabot

Chychrun Hamonic

Brannstrom Bernard-Docker



Korpisalo

Forsberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 26, 2023

Waivers

Boston Bruins defenceman Ian Mitchell has cleared waivers Thursday.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in two games for the Bruins this season, recording one assist. He played 35 games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23, scoring one goal with seven assists.

A second-round pick (57th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft by Chicago, Mitchell was dealt to the Bruins along with Alec Regula in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

He is on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

In 84 career NHL games, the St. Albert, Alta. native has four goals and 17 points.

The Hurricanes reassigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday.