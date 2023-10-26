Ice Chips: Flames recall D Solovyov from AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
The Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist in four games with the Wranglers this season. He had a career-high four goals and 18 points in 68 games last season in the AHL.
He will make his debut tonight against the St. Louis Blues.
Per TSN's Salim Valji, forward Adam Ruzicka (shoulder) did a brief five minute skate this morning but he is not expected to play tonight.
Ruzicka was hurt on Tuesday night after taking a hit from Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers. The 24-year-old has two goals and four points in seven games this season.
Jacob Markstrom gets the start in net.
SOLO!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 26, 2023
The #Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the @AHLWranglers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p3REXlkIEJ
Brief 5 min twirl for Ruzicka, but clearly good news he’s able to skate. Don’t expect him vs the Blues tonight. https://t.co/NlF6cIB9Qr— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 26, 2023
Montreal Canadiens
Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net as the Montreal Canadiens host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Injured forward Christian Dvorak and defenceman Kaiden Guhle took part in Thursday's gameday, but will not dress against Columbus.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start as the Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night.
Ottawa Senators
The major Senators news of the day is unsigned restricted free agent Shane Pinto facing a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering.
On the ice, Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's end as the team gets set for their game against the New York Islanders.
Waivers
Boston Bruins defenceman Ian Mitchell has cleared waivers Thursday.
Mitchell, 24, has appeared in two games for the Bruins this season, recording one assist. He played 35 games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23, scoring one goal with seven assists.
A second-round pick (57th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft by Chicago, Mitchell was dealt to the Bruins along with Alec Regula in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.
He is on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.
In 84 career NHL games, the St. Albert, Alta. native has four goals and 17 points.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes reassigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday.