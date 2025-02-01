Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled forward Owen Beck and defenceman Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Beck appeared in two games with the Canadiens earlier this season and has 11 goals and 27 points in 41 games in the AHL this season.

Mailloux appeared in five games with the Canadiens earllier this season, recording a goal and three points while averaging 16:30 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman has nine goals and 22 points in 36 AHL games this season.

Additionally, defencemen Alexandre Carrier, David Savard, and forward Jake Evans did not participate in Saturday's practice due to therapy days.

Forward J.T. Miller is expected to make his debut in his second go-around with the Rangers when they take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Miller, 31, was acquired by the Rangers on Friday from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The 6-foot-1 centre was originally drafted by the Rangers in 2011 and spent parts of six seasons there recording 72 goals and 172 points in 341 games.

Miller has nine goals and 35 points in 40 games this season with the Canucks before the trade.

Calgary Flames

Forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost joined the Flames for Saturday's morning skate after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Farabee skated on the team's first line with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau while Frost centred the team's third line between Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Farabee has eight goals and 19 points in 50 games with the Flyers this season while Frost has 11 goals and 25 points in 49 games.

Dustin Wolf is expected to start in net against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Wolf has won four of his last five starts and has a 19-8-2 record this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average.

The Flames used these lines, according to Valji:

Huberdeau - Kadri - Farabee

Coleman - Rooney (placeholder for Backlund) - Coronato

Sharangovich - Frost - Pospisil

Lomberg - Bishop - Klapka

Hanley - Andersson

Bean - Weegar

Barrie - Pachal

Wolf

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards John Tavares and Matthew Knies will return to the lineup on Saturday when the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers, confirmed head coach Craig Berube.

Tavares, 34, missed the team's last six games while recovering from a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 20 goals and 42 points in 44 games this season.

Knies, 22, missed the team's last two games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 18 goals and 31 points in 47 games this season.

The Maple Leafs assigned Nikita Grebenkin to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Grebenkin appeared in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The 6-foot-2 winger also has eight goals and 16 points in 29 games in the AHL.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks placed forward Philip Di Giuseppe on waivers on Saturday for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Di Giuseppe, 31, appeared in 20 games in Vancouver this season, recording a goal and six points.

Additionally, the team assigned forward Aatu Raty to Abbotsford on Saturday.

Raty, 22, appeared in 21 games in Vancouver this season recording two goals and four points. He also has eight goals and 23 points in 23 games in Abbotsford this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are projected to use these lines in their game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday:

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are projected to use these lines for their game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday:

New Jersey Devils

Forward Erik Haula travelled with the team on their two-game road trip but will not be available on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Haula, 33, has missed the team's last 11 games with an ankle sprain.

The 5-foot-11 winger will practice with the team prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday before making a decision on if he can play.

Haula has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season.

The Devils recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the AHL's Utica Comets on Saturday.

Daws, 24, has a 5-14-2 record in the AHL this season with a 3.40 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Utah Hockey Club

Forward Dylan Guenther and defenceman Sean Durzi both practiced with the team on Saturday in regular sweaters, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Guenther, 21, hasn't played since Jan. 8 while dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger has 16 goals and 34 points in 40 games this season.

Durzi, 26, hasn't played since Oct. 14 after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman has two assists in four games this season.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov appears to have suffer a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and is considered to be out indefinitely, the team announced on Saturday.

Varlamov, 36, hasn't played since Nov. 29 and missed the last 26 games with the injury.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 3-4-3 record this season with a 2.89 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Dallas Stars

Forward Nils Lundvkvist underwent season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on long-term injury reserve, the team announced on Saturday,

Lundkvist, 24, last appeared during the Stars' 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 21 where he had 12:08 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has five assists in 39 games this season while averaging 15:01 of ice time.

Dallas also placed forward Tyler Seguin on LTIR as he continues to try to work himself back from hip surgery.

The 6-foot-2 centre underwent surgery at the beginning of December and was given a 4-to-6 month timeframe for his recovery.

Seguin has nine goals and 20 points in 19 games this season.

Forward Mason Marchment was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec.31.

Marchment, 29, hasn't played since Dec. 27 with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-5 winger has 12 goals and 27 points in 33 games this season.

Additionally, the team assigned defenceman Kyle Capobianco to the AHL's Texas Stars and recalled forward Kyle McDonald and defenceman Christian Kyrou from Texas.

Capobianco appeared in one game with Dallas this season and has two goals and 28 points in 35 games in the AHL this season.

McDonald has three goals and five points in 31 games in Texas this season while Kyrou has four goals and 13 points in 26 games in the AHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin participated in the Penguins' morning skate on Saturday in a non-contact jersey, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Malkin missed the last two games with a lower-body injury and was originally given a week-to-week timetable for his return.

The 38-year-old winger has nine goals and 34 points in 47 games this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start in net against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The 6-foot netminder has a 10-9-4 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled defenceman Emil Andrae and forward Jacob Gaucher from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday.

Andrae, 22, appeared in 20 games with the Flyers earlier this season, recording a goal and five points while averaging 19:18 of ice time.

The 5-foot-9 left-shot defenceman has two goals and nine points in 15 games in the AHL this season.

Gaucher, 23, has 14 goals and 27 points in 44 games in the AHL this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled forward Gage Goncalves and goaltender Matt Tomkins from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.

Goncalves, 24, appeared in 28 games with the Lightning earlier this season, recording a goal and three points.

He has four goals and 14 points in 11 games with the Crunch this season.

Tomkins, 30, has a 6-8-4 record in the AHL this season with a 2.87 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tyson Kozak wasn't available at practice on Saturday due to an illness, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Kozak, 22, has a goal in 11 games with the Sabres this season.

He also has six goals and 12 points in 24 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to start against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, according to head coach Todd McLellan.

Talbot, 37, has a 14-10-2 reocrd with a .286 goals-against average and .907.

Additionally forward Patrick Kane is getting close to returning to the lineup and could play on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, according to McLellan.

Kane has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury and has 11 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.

McLellan also confirmed that forward J.T. Compher will take a little more time to return from his upper-body injury.

The 6-foot winger has been out the last two games with the injury and has six goals and 21 points in 48 games this season.