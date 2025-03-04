Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes was absent from New Jersey Devils practice Tuesday as the team remains without an injury update on their star centre.

Hughes, 23, left Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period after a hard fall into the boards. He was seen clutching his right wrist as he skated slowly back to the bench.

Sheldon Keefe and his staff are still awaiting test results on the extent of Hughes's apparent injury, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

''Obviously, it didn't look good,'' Keefe added. ''We're going to have to take our time to know the full extent of it.''

Keefe was assessed a bench minor and a game misconduct after the play.

Hughes, the former first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has recorded 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points on 62 games for New Jersey this season.

The Devils, 33-23-6, finish off a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

New Jersey occupies the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will be without Dylan Samberg Tuesday night against the New York Islanders while the defenceman deals with a personal matter, head coach Scott Arniel told TSN's John Lu.

Lu also adds that the 26-year-old blue liner plans to meet the team in Philadelphia on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Flyers.

Samberg has appeared in 40 games for the Jets this year, scoring four goals and 13 points while playing 21:14 per night.

The Saginaw, Mich. native has spent his entire four-year career with Winnipeg since the team selected him with the 43rd overall pick in 2017 , recording seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points in 196 games.

The Jets rolled out these lines at their morning skate as they chase their NHL-leading 43rd win of the season Tuesday from Long Island.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Yegor Chinakhov from injured reserve following a 39-game absence with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Cole Sillinger has also been placed on IR retroactive to Feb. 27.

Chinakhov last appeared for Columbus back on Nov. 27, sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The 24-year-old forward had registered seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 21 games before the injury.

A native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov was the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

He has recorded 34 goals and 36 assists for 70 points in 166 career games since debuting with the Jackets during the 2021-22 season.

Sillinger, 21, has not appeared for the the Blue Jackets since Feb. 27 while dealing with an upper-body injury.

He has scored nine goals and 29 points 17:18 of ice time across 54 games this season.

The Columbus native was a former first-round pick of the team, being selected 12th overall in 2021.

Sillinger has registered 41 goals and 62 assists for 103 points through 274 games played across his four-season career, all spent with his hometown club.

Columbus has played to a 30-22-8 record this year, occupying the top spot in the Eastern Conference's wild card standings with 68 points.

The Blue Jackets are just four points back from the New Jersey Devils for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is set to be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Joe Sacco announced Tuesday.

Marchand was injured in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing just 2:18 in the 3-2 win. He did not dress as the Bruins suffered a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and missed Tuesday's game-day skate before Sacco provided the update on his captain.

The 36-year-old forward has scored 21 goals and 47 points across 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

Boston has also assigned defenceman Ian Mitchell back to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, the team announced.

Mitchell heads back down to the AHL just days after being recalled on Feb. 28 for his first taste of NHL action this season.

The 26-year-old blue liner went without a point in his two games with the team, with Boston going 1-1 over that span.

In 44 games with Providence this season, the St. Albert, Alta. native has recorded four goals and 23 assists for 27 points.

He was acquired by the team in the 2023 trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The University of Denver product has registered four goals and 14 assists through 97 career NHL games since debuting during the 2020-21 season.

The Bruins host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday as the team looks to continue their fight for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have signed goalie Adam Scheel to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Scheel's deal will cover the remainder the of the 2024-25 campaign, expiring at season's end.

The 25-year-old net-minder posted a 5-11-2 record with an .833 save percentage and a 3.97 goals-against average in 18 games this year for the Utah Grizzlies, Colorado's ECHL affiliate, before joining the AHL's Colorado Eagles in December.

In 11 appearances for the Eagles, Scheel carried an 8-1-2 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average, prompting the Avalanche to reward him with the one-year deal.

The Lakewood, OH native went undrafted after making 73 starts across three seasons at the University of North Dakota from 2018-21.