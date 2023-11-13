Ice Chips: Sens D Zub (day-to-day) absent from practice
Head coach DJ Smith says defenceman Artem Zub is day-to-day and that he was more just sore today so he didn't practise.
The Sens are off tomorrow and will be back on the ice Wednesday. The team has touched down in Sweden as part of this week's Global Series as they will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
After a seven-game absence from Oct. 21 - Nov. 8 following taking a puck to the head on a shot from Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, Zub has played the last two games for Ottawa.
DJ Smith says Zub is day to day. He was more just sore today so he didn't practice. We'll see how he is for practice on Wednesday.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 13, 2023
(Sens have tomorrow off)
Sens lines from practice in Sweden:
Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko
Joseph-Stützle-Giroux
Kubalik-Jarventie- Batherson
Highmore-Chartier- Kelly
XXXX-XXXX-MacEwen
Sanderson-Larsson
Chychrun-JBD
Brannstrom-Hamonic
Kleven-XXXX