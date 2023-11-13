Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith says defenceman Artem Zub is day-to-day and that he was more just sore today so he didn't practise.

The Sens are off tomorrow and will be back on the ice Wednesday. The team has touched down in Sweden as part of this week's Global Series as they will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

After a seven-game absence from Oct. 21 - Nov. 8 following taking a puck to the head on a shot from Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, Zub has played the last two games for Ottawa.

Sens lines from practice in Sweden:

Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Kubalik-Jarventie- Batherson

Highmore-Chartier- Kelly

XXXX-XXXX-MacEwen

Sanderson-Larsson

Chychrun-JBD

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-XXXX