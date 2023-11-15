Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators defenceman Artem Zub returned to practice on Wednesday as the club gets set to take on the Detroit Red Wings in Sweden on Thursday.

Artem Zub is on the ice for practice today. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 15, 2023

Zub, 28, was listed day-to-day and missed practice on Monday due to soreness.

"We'll talk to the trainers but he looked good out there today so I would expect that he's a go," head coach D.J. Smith told TSN1200 on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman missed seven games earlier this season after taking a puck to the head off a shot from Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin on Oct. 18 but appeared in the Senators' two most recent games.

Zub has two goals and four points in six games this season.

The Senators used these lines in practice from Sweden on Wednesday:

Sens lines from practice in Sweden.



Tkachuk-Norris- Tarasenko

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Kubalik-Jarventie- Batherson

Highmore-Chartier- Kelly

XXXX-XXXX-MacEwen



Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Kleven-Larsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 15, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defencemen John Klingberg and Conor Timmins are not expected to play Friday against the Detroit Red Wings in Sweden, according to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun.

After a more time-adjusted practice today in Stockholm today, Keefe told the media there that Klingberg is not likely recovered enough from injury to play Friday versus the Wings, while Conor Timmins is more likely to be activated Sunday afternoon (local time) against Minnesota. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) November 15, 2023

Klingberg, 31, is dealing with an undisclosed injury that had him miss the Maple Leafs' 5-4 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday, but returned for the team's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe also noted that the flight to Sweden didn't help the defenceman's recovery.

Timmins, 25, has yet to play this season after suffering a significant lower-body sustained during the pre-season.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman was labeled week-to-week but could play as soon as Sunday in Sweden against the Minnesota Wild, according to Hornby.

Timmins appeared 25 games with the Maple Leafs last season after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in November of 2022 and recorded two goals and 14 points.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers placed forwards Mattias Janmark and Dylan Holloway on long-term injured reserve and recalled defenceman Philip Broberg and forwards Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in a corresponding move on Wednesday.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Defenceman Philip Broberg, forward Adam Erne & forward Raphael Lavoie have been recalled from the @Condors.

🔸 Forwards Mattias Janmark & Dylan Holloway have been placed on LTIR.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/L8JZd026Nq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 15, 2023

Janmark, 30, missed the Oilers' last seven games with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has yet to record a point in seven games this season and is a minus-2 while averaging 13:05 of ice time.

Holloway, 22, is out with an undisclosed injury after only 7:23 of ice time during the Oilers' 4-1 win over the New York islanders on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 forward has a goal in 14 games this season.

Broberg, 22, appeared in eight games with the Oilers this season but has not recorded a point and has two assists in four games with the Condors this season.

Erne, 28, signed with the Oilers on a two-way contract in October after spending training camp with the club on a professional try-out contract.

The 6-foot-1 forward did not record a point in six games with the Oilers this season and has a goal in four games with the Condors this season.

Lavoie, 23, has yet to record a point in five games with the Oilers this season and has four goals and seven points in five games in the AHL this season.