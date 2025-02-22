Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Jake Sanderson, who both competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off, will be game-time decisions against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, head coach Travis Green said.

Tkachuk made four appearances for Team USA and tallied three goals, while Sanderson, who was named as the replacement for Quinn Hughes, had one goal in two games for the Americans at 4 Nations which wrapped up on Thursday.

Blueliner Nick Jensen will also be a game-time decision. None of the three players were at morning skate.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net with Anton Forsberg serving as the backup.

Lines from Sens morning skate:

JBD***-Stutzle-Giroux

Perron-Greig-Batherson

Highmore-Ostapchuk-Amadio

Gregor-Gaudette-Reinhardt

Chabot-Zub

Kleven-Matinpalo

XXXX-Hamonic

Ullmark starts

Forsberg backup

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty will be out of the lineup this weekend as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Craig Berube said.

Alex Steeves draws in Saturday against the Hurricanes. His last NHL game was on Nov. 27.

Anthony Stolarz will start Saturday, while Joseph Woll is in line to face the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Projected Leafs lineup tonight vs. Hurricanes:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Domi - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Steeves

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

Benoit - Timmins

Stolarz starts

Woll