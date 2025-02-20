Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Senators head coach Travis Green says the team is hopeful that forwards Josh Norris and Shane Pinto will be ready to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

"I don't expect them to be out much longer and we're still hopeful that they are ready to go Saturday," Green told TSN 1200 Radio. "We'll have to just wait and see. Every day they are getting better."

Norris (undisclosed) was injured on Feb. 1 against the Minnesota Wild in a 6-0 win. He skated in 16:34 minutes of ice time with one goal. He did not travel with the Senators on their four-game road trip prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and 31 points in 50 games this season.

Pinto was injured on Feb. 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, playing just 2:57 minutes before exiting with the injury. He missed the final two games before the break. In 46 games this season, the 23-year-old has 11 goals and 22 points in 46 games.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have assigned forward Chase Stillman and goaltender Tyler Brennan to Adirondack of the ECHL.

Goaltender Nico Daws has been recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets. The 24-year-old made two appearances (one start) with the Devils this season, stopping 34 of 36 total shots and earning a win in his start against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 48 career games, Daws carries a 3.07 GAA and .895 save percentage.