Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators head coach Travis Green told reporters that defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker is in Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Travis Hamonic will come out of the lineup, while Linus Ullmark gets the start in net.

Bernard-Docker last played on Nov. 5 and has two points in nine games this season.

Ullmark is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Oilers Tuesday night. He has a .884 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average in 11 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will have a procedure on his knee which will knock him out of action for about eight weeks or so, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds it's not major surgery, just a clean-up, but it will still take him out of action for some time.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said last week Andersen will be out "way longer" than the week-to-week timeline he initially gave on Oct. 31.

The injury ended a strong start to the season for Andersen, who is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average.

The 35-year-old netminder was limited to just 16 games last season due to blood clots, going 13-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA. He is in the last year of his current contract, signed at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Nick Paul will not play Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets because of an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Jon Cooper said via Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun that Paul would be re-evaluated when the team returns home on Friday.

Paul suffered the injury Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing 10:38 with three shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime win.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Kent Johnson off the injured reserve list, it was announced Thursday morning. He will be available to play this evening against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Johnson has not played since Oct. 17 because of a shoulder injury. He practised with the team for the first time during the recovery process last week.

The 22-year-old has two goals and three assists in four games prior to going on the shelf. He had six goals and 16 points in 42 games last season.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have recalled forward Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, it was announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old has one assist in two games this season with the big club, and has five goals and nine points in 11 games at the AHL level.

This is his second stint with Edmonton, having played three seasons with the team from 2016 to 2018.