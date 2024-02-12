Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Mark Giordano is back on the ice for practice after missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury.

Giordano was injured in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars.

The 40-year-old has one goal and five assists in 34 games this season.

Mark Giordano back on the ice after missing Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/LfwhBVvzgl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 12, 2024

Morgan Rielly is also on the ice for practice this morning as he is set to have a hearing tomorrow with the NHL's department of player safety.

In Saturday's contest with the Maple Leafs down a goal, Senators forward Ridly Greig was in alone on Toronto's empty net and slap shot the puck in to secure the 5-3 victory for Ottawa.

Rielly took exception and cross-checked Greig up high, which sparked a melee. For his actions, Rielly was offered an in-person hearing.

Playing in his first All-Star game earlier in the month, the 29-year-old has never been suspended in his NHL career. He has seven goals and 43 points in 50 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Jake Sanderson is absent from this morning's practice as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Sanderson was injured on Jan. 31 in Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit. He did not play in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Head coach Jacques Martin said on Saturday the team they hope to have Sanderson resume skating some time next week.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and 24 points in 47 games this season.

Forward Ridly Greig is on the ice this morning after taking a crosscheck from Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly at the end of Saturday's game.

Ridly Greig is at #Sens practice. He even started morning skate by shooting on an empty net. pic.twitter.com/rS5OlpxYL5 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 12, 2024

With the Maple Leafs down a goal near the end of the third period on Saturday, Greig skated in alone on an empty Toronto net and took a slapshot from just before the crease to cement the 5-3 victory.

Rielly took exception to it and levelled him into the boards, causing a melee to erupt. He was offered an in-person hearing by the NHL's department of player safety for his actions.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will be in net tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Igor Shesterkin is in net tonight, Peter Laviolette says. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 12, 2024

He is coming off a 28-save performance on Friday night in a 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 28-year-old is 20-12-1 in 33 appearances this season with an .899 save percentage and 2.86 GAA.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Samuel Ersson will get the start tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 22-year-old is 14-9-3 through 27 appearances this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average. He has won his last two starts, stopping 48 of 50 shots.

The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division and are riding a three-game winning streak.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Vitek Vanacek (illness/lower-body) is absent this morning with an emergency backup goaltender filling in behind Nico Daws, who is in the starters net, per Devils team reporter Amanda Stein.

Defenceman Brendan Smith skated as an extra at practice and is not expected to play tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

Smith has missed the last nine games with a knee injury. The 35-year-old has one goal and four assists in 34 games this season, his second with the Devils.

Lines from Devils practice:

Palat – Hischier – Bratt

Hughes – Haula – Toffoli

Meier – Lazar – Mercer

Holtz – Nosek - Bastian

Bahl – Nemec

Hughes - Marino

Hatakka – Miller

Smith - DeSimone

Daws in starter net

Arizona Coyotes

Karel Vejmelka is the starter tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports

The 27-year-old is 6-11-2 through 21 appearances this season with an .897 save percentage and 3.33 GAA. He stopped 28 shots in relief on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.