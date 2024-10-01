Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action.

Norris, 25, has not played during the Senators' preseason after undergoing a third surgery on his left shoulder back in March.

Head coach Travis Green told the media that the plan was always to play Norris on Tuesday and that he plans for him to play 17-to-21 minutes in the game.

The 6-foot-2 centre recorded 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season.

The Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Canadiens.

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

Greig - Norris - Perron

Highmore - Pinto - Amadio

Gregor - Gaudette- McEwen

Sanderson - Yakemchuk

Chabot - Zub

Kleven - Jensen

Bernard-Docker

Addison - Hamonic

Forsberg

Ullmark

Additionally, forward Claude Giroux was not a participant at practice on Tuesday with a maintenance day.

Ullmark will get the start against the Canadiens on Tuesday and is expected to play the entire game, according to Green.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been released from the player tryout agreement with the Devils on Tuesday.

Hutchinson joined the Devils on a tryout basis on Sept. 5 but did appear in any preseason games.

The 34-year-old played in the Detroit Red Wings organization last season, appearing in 32 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins going 14-14-3 with a .892 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

He also appeared in one game with the Red Wings, making 33 saves in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Dec. 23.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday.

Condotta, 26, appeared in three games with the Canadiens last season and did not register a point. He also recorded eight goals and 19 points in 65 games with the Rocket.

Tuch, 22, joined the Canadiens after he completed his season with the NCAA's Boston University last season and appeared in two games with the Laval Rocket last season.

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines for their preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday:

Roy - Dach - Armia

Heineman - Evans - Gallagher

Barre-Boulet - Dvorak - Kapanen

Pezzetta - Condotta - Tuch

Engstrom - Savard

Struble - Barron

Xhekaj - Mailloux

Cayden Primeau is expected to start on Tuesday, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde

New York Rangers

The Rangers may not have forward Jimmy Vesey and defenceman Ryan Lindgren when they open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Laviolette told reporters on Monday that Vesey is expected to be out "a few weeks" with a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday's practice in pain.

The 31-year-old had 13 goals and 26 points in 80 games last season.

Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the New York Islanders on Sept. 23 and was given a time frame of "a few weeks".

The 6-foot-defenceman recorded three goals and 17 points in 76 games last season and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal through the arbitration process in the off-season.

The Blue Jackets recalled defencemen Cole Clayton, Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday.

Additionally forward Jake Gaudet was added to the team's training camp roster on a professional tryout basis.

Forward Hunter McKown was loaned to the Monsters on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets used these lines prior to their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.

Chinakhov - Fantilli - Voronkov

Gambrell - Kuraly - Olivier

Brindley - Del Bel Belluz - Malatesta

Pyyhtia - Gaudet - Fix-Wolansky

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers used these lines during Tuesday's pre-game skate prior to their preseason match with the Boston Bruins, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Foerster - Couturier - Konecny

Tippett - Frost - Michkov

Richard - Luchanko - Brink

Desnoyers - Gaucher - Hathaway

York - Sanheim

Seeler - Drysdale

McDonald - Bonk

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate prior to their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Beauvillier - Crosby - Rust

Bunting - Malkin - Rakell

McGroarty - Hayes - Glass

Gruden - Ponomarev - Koivunen

Grzelcyk - Letang

Pettersson - Brunicke

Pickering - Clurman

(Koppanen, Kral)

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have returned forward Terik Parascak to the WHL's Prince George Cougars on Tuesday,

Parascak, 18, was drafted 18th overall by the Capitals in the 2024 draft last June.

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Joakim Ryan did not participate in practice on Tuesday after leaving Monday's practice in some pain.

The Hurricanes used these lines during Tuesday's practice:

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal _ Carrier

Lemieux - Drury Robinson

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Smith

Andersen

Kochetkov

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines prior to their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday:

Zacha/Poitras - Lindholm - Pastrnak

Marchand - Coyle - Geekie

Frederic - Johnson - Brazeau

Beecher - Kastelic - Koepke

Lindholm - McAvoy

Lohrei - Carlo

Zadorov - Peeke

Bussi

DiPietro