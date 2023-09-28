Ice Chips: Sens' Norris in contact jersey for second-straight practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris practice in a contact jersey for the second-straight day, reports Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. He practiced on a line between Drake Batherson and Jiri Smejkal.
Norris did not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.
He returned to full contact practice yesterday after "tweaked something" during last week's captain skate in Ottawa. Norris sat out most of the 2022-23 season due to a shoulder injury. He had two goals and three assists in eight games.
Tarasenko Stutzle Giroux
Smejkal Norris Batherson
Crookshank Chartier Highmore
Kelly Kastelic MacEwen
Chychrun Chabot
Sanderson Zub
Brannstrom Hamonic
Guenette Thomson
Korpisalo
Forsberg
Sinclair
Tyler Boucher and Phillipe Daoust practiced in non-contact jerseys, Garrioch added.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens Group A practiced with the following lines on Thursday:
Pezzetta - Evans - Gallagher
Pearson - Stephens - Anderson
Ylönen - Farrell -Armia
Kidney - Beck - Roy
Harris - Barron/Lindström
Xhekaj -Reinbacher/Beaudin
Montembeault
Dobes
New York Rangers
Rangers forward Filip Chytil will not practice Thursday and the team has listed him as day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.
Washington Capitals
Ivan Miroshnichenko and Andrew Cristall are expected to make their preseason debuts tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, the Capitals announced.
Miroshnichenko was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and is expected to play beside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. He recorded three goals and one assist with Avangard Omsk in the KHL last season.
Cristall was selected in the second round (40th overall) by the club in the 2023 Draft. He scored 39 goals and 56 assists with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets last season.