Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Josh Norris is skated at Thursday's optional in a non-contact jersey, reports Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

He has skated off and on this week as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. He has not played since Jan. 9.

Norris, 24, has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's net ahead of their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announced Samuel Ersson will start Thursday night against the Dallas Stars.

Ersson last played on Jan. 13, backstopping the Flyers to a 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

He is 11-5-3 this season with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.