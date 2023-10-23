Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.

The 23-year-old has appeared in one game with the Senators this season and two games at the AHL level. He had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season.

Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for practice Monday morning, but will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Defenceman Artem Zub will remain out of the lineup.

The Senators had Ottawa University defencemen Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus on the ice with the them to fill their lines.

Thomas Chabot not on the ice. Two D from Ottawa U are here: Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus. Coach DJ Smith wanted seven defencemen for practice. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 23, 2023

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Kubalik-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

D

Sanderson-Brannstrom

Chychrun-Hamonic

Bernard-Docker

G

Forsberg

Korpisalo

The Devils placed forward Tomas Nosek on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 13.

With the roster spot freed, the Devils recalled defenceman Cal Foote from the AHL.

Eric Comrie will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sabres against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.