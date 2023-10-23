Ice Chips: Sens recall JBD, Chabot will play Tuesday after missing practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.
The 23-year-old has appeared in one game with the Senators this season and two games at the AHL level. He had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season.
Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for practice Monday morning, but will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Defenceman Artem Zub will remain out of the lineup.
The Senators had Ottawa University defencemen Johnny Howie and Peter Stratus on the ice with the them to fill their lines.
Senators' Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Kubalik-Norris-Batherson
Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko
Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic
D
Sanderson-Brannstrom
Chychrun-Hamonic
Bernard-Docker
G
Forsberg
Korpisalo
New Jersey Devils
The Devils placed forward Tomas Nosek on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 13.
With the roster spot freed, the Devils recalled defenceman Cal Foote from the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Eric Comrie will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sabres against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.