Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports he was on the ice at Ottawa's morning skate Friday. The 27-year-old MacEwen has two goals and one assist in 22 games for the big club this season.

Meanwhile, forward Tim Stützle and defenceman Thomas Chabot returned from maintenance days on Thursday and were back on the ice Friday.

The Sens host the Arizona Coyotes at Canadian Tire Centre Friday evening.

Washington Capitals

Forward Tom Wilson returned to Capitals practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate for personal reasons, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Tom Wilson is on the ice for the Capitals morning skate today after missing practice yesterday for personal reasons.



Nic Dowd (upper body) is also out there in a non contact jersey — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 1, 2024

Forward Nic Dowd is also on the ice in a non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. He has not played since Feb. 20.

Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers Friday evening.