Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for Ottawa's skate Wednesday morning, reports Postmedia Bruce Garrioch.

Chabot departed Tuesday's session after slamming into the glass.

Forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris were also absent from Wednesday's session, according to Garrioch. Defenceman Jake Sanderson and forward Brady Tkachuk were also missing because of their respective national team duties, but goaltender Linus Ullmark was back on the ice in Ottawa.

The 28-year-old Chabot hadn't missed any time leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break, playing 25:35 in the Sens' last game on Feb. 8.

He has four goals and 23 assists for 27 points in 55 games so far this season.

Here were the Senators' lines Wednesday morning courtesy of TSN 1200 Ottawa:

Highmore-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Greig-Batherson

Reinhardt-Gaudette-Amadio

Gregor-Ostapchuk-(Sexton)

Matinpalo-Zub

Kleven-Hamonic

JBD-Jensen

Ullmark

Forsberg

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Kirill Marchenko was back on the ice Wednesday morning wearing a protective device on his helmet as he continues to recover from a broken jaw.

Marchenko has surgery on Feb. 3 and was ruled out indefinitely.

He had 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 53 games prior to the injury. He was also a league-best plus-31.

Columbus will resume their regular season schedule at home Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have loaned defenceman David Reinbacher to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced Wednesday.

The No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 draft has yet to play a game at the NHL level, but had two goals and three assists for five points in 11 AHL games last year. He has been sidelined this season after having knee surgery in October.

Meanwhile, forward Josh Anderson took his second consecutive therapy day.

He has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 56 games so far this season for Montreal.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom joined the Devils for the early portion of their morning skate Wednesday, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Stein noted Markstrom would not take part in the full session, but be present for the first few drills as part of his scheduled rehab process. Stein later reported Markstrom left the session after about 15 minutes.

Markstrom has not played since Jan. 22 as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. He was moved to the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average in 36 games for the Devils this season, his first with New Jersey.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled veteran forward Travis Boyd from the AHL's Iowa Wild as a practice player, it was announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has zero points in three NHL games this season. He also has 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 39 AHL games in 2024-25.