Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated star forward Patrik Laine off of injured reserve and he is expected to play against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have activated forward Patrik Laine off Injured Reserve and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to @monstershockey.https://t.co/8WdkpfWzeR — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, rookie defenceman David Jiricek was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL in a corresponding move. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports that Jiricek may return to the Blue Jackets after the Monster's game on Sunday.

Laine was injured on a late hit by Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson in their game on October 19, for which Andersson was suspended four games himself.

In four games this season, Laine has a goal and two assists.

Vancouver Canucks

Teddy Blueger is not expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per head coach Rick Tocchet. He may be an option for Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Teddy Blueger won’t play tonight, Tocchet confirms. Sounds like he’s an option for tomorrow.



Demko will start Saturday in Toronto, DeSmith gets the game Sunday in Montreal. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 11, 2023

He suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason and has been recovering since.

The Athletic's Thomas Drance reports that Thatcher Demko will start in goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and Casey DeSmith will be in goal on Sunday.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins skated the following lines in practice ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday:

Tonight's lineup:



Marchand-Zacha-Pastrnak

Van Riemsdyk-Coyle-Frederic

Heinen-Poitras-DeBrusk

Lauko-Beecher-Steen



Lohrei-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Mitchell



Swayman — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 11, 2023

The Bruins lead the Eastern Conference with 22 points through 13 games.