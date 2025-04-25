Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Patrik Laine was the only member of the Canadiens missing from their morning skate prior to Game 3 of their first-round matchup with the Washington Capitals with a maintenance day.

Laine, 27, only played 10:10 during the Candiens' 3-1 loss in Game 2 after he was benched for the third period by head coach Martin St. Louis.

The 6-foot-4 winger has an assist in the series while averaging 11:42 of ice time with a minus-2 rating.

Laine recorded 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games during his first season with the Canadiens.

Washington has a 2-0 series advantage over Montreal with the series shifting to the Bell Centre for Game 3 on Friday.

New Jersey Devils

Head coach Sheldon Keefe is "optimistic" that defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler will be in the lineup in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday,

Siegenthaler, 27, has been out of the lineup since Feb. 4 with a lower-body injury and needed a procedure done in order to help correct the injury,

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman had two goals and nine points in 55 games this season while averaging 19:36 of ice time with a plus-9 rating.

Additionally, Keefe confirmed that defencemen Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes will not be available to the Devils in Game 3.

Hughes and Dillon also missed the Devils' 3-1 Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes with undisclosed injuries.

Hughes last appeared in Game 1 where he had two shots on 22:20 of ice time with a minus-1 rating.

He recorded seven goals and 44 points in 71 games in the regular season while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

Dillon skated 8:53 of ice time in Game 1 without recording a shot.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman appeared in all 82 games this season, recording two goals and 16 points while averaging 18:35 of ice time with a plus-8 rating.

Carolina holds a 2-0 series advantage over the Devils with the series shifting to the Prudential Center in New Jersey for Game 3 on Friday.

The Devils used these lines during Friday's morning skate: