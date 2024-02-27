Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

The Flyers have placed defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve (upper body) and have recalled forward Bobby Brink from Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team announced.

Ristolainen, 29, last played on Feb. 10 against the Seattle Kraken, logging 15:26 minutes of ice time in the Flyers' 3-2 win.

The Finnish-born blueliner has one goal and four points in 31 games for the Flyers.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren was not on the ice Tuesday for the team's optional skate ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Liljegren, 24, was also absent from the team's practice on Monday.

The Kristianstad, Sweden, native has a pair of goals and 16 points in 40 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his fifth with the club since being drafted 17th overall in 2017.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced that defenceman Jayden Struble will not participate in Tuesday's morning skate as it is a therapy day for him.

The 22-year-old from Rhode Island has three goals and seven points in 39 games.