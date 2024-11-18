Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Flyers placed goaltender Samuel Ersson on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

Ersson has a 5-2-2 record this season with a .902 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average. The 25-year-old netminder has not played since a shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 11, when he made 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Flyers also ruled out defenceman Emil Andrae for Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche due to a mid-body injury. As a result, the Flyers recalled blueliner Helge Grans from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on an emergency basis.

After a slow start to the campaign, the Flyers have improved to 8-8-2 entering Monday's game against Colorado.

Aleksei Kolosov will start against the Avalanche as he continues to look for his first win of the season. The 22-year-old is 0-3-0 with a .863 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA.

Forward Tage Thompson was on the ice ahead of Monday's practice.

The 6-foot-6 centre was injured during the team's 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens last Monday, recording an assist in just 6:49 of ice time.

Thompson, 27, remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net when the Habs host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Ottawa Senators

Noah Gregor was absent was Monday's practice.

Gregor missed the team's 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He has two goals and one assist in 16 games this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have recalled forward Jeffrey Viel from the AHL's Providence Bruins. The 27-year-old last played in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, recording no points in four games. The Rimouski, Que., native has three goals and two assists in 49 career NHL games.

He has two goals and two assists in 14 games with Providence this season.