Ice Chips: Flames assign Pelletier to AHL's Wranglers
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, the team announced on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old had been with the team since Feb. 6, scoring one goal and adding two assists in 13 games.
The 26th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has four goals and six assists in 37 NHL games over the past two seasons.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov appears to be making his fourth-straight start tonight against the Flyers, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Samsonov has an 18-5-7 record this season with a 3.09 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens practiced with the following lines on Tuesday morning, ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins
Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson
Joseph-Stützle-Giroux
Greig-Ostapchuk-Kubalik
Katchouk-Kastelic-Kelly
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Brannstrom
Chychrun-JBD
XXXX-Hamonic
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ersson allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled against the Leafs in his last start.
The 24-year-old has played 39 games this season (37 starts) posting a 19-14-5 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.
The Flyers line of Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson were the last three forwards off the ice on Tuesday, indicating they might be healthy scratches, according to Philadelphia reporter Charlie O'Connor.
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Jack Hughes is not on the ice for Devils' morning skate. However, he worked out off the ice and will be available for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hughes played over 21 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Defenceman John Marino did not practice and will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury. Santeri Hatakka will once again draw into the lineup in Marino's place.
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Derek Lalonde says defenceman Jake Walman will be unavailable on Tuesday against the COombus Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury. Lalonde also says forward Michael Rasmussen is feeling under the weather and will be a game-time decision.
Nashville Predators
Preds' defenceman Jeremy Lauzon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced.
The 26-year-old has goals and seven assists in 68 games this season.